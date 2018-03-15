“Terms of Address: Amiri Baraka’s 'Six Persons,'” by Aldon Lynn Nielsen

Nielsen is the author of five volumes of verse and was the first winner of the Larry Neal Award for poetry. His poetry was selected for the<em> Best American Poems</em> anthology and has received two Gertrude Stein Awards for innovation. His first volume of literary criticism, <em>Reading Race,</em> won the SAMLA Studies Prize. Subsequent works include <em>Black Chant </em>and<em> Integral Music: Languages of African American Innovation</em>, winner of the Josephine Miles Award; and<em> Every Goodbye Ain’t Gone</em>, an anthology of experimental poetry by black American artists (co-editor). Nielsen’s edition of<em> Don’t Deny My Name: Words and Music and the</em> <em>Black Intellectual Tradition</em>, by Lorenzo Thomas, won an American Book Award.

Funding provided by the Dee Hull Everist Visiting Speaker Series.