× Expand VIA Centers for Neurodevelopment

Join us for our community fall festival at Roanoke VIA Day School! Our “Fun on the Farm” Fall Festival will feature family-friendly activities with touch-a-truck, face painting, a fall-themed photo booth, a pumpkin patch, games, storytelling, and more. Quiet sensory spaces will also be available so all are able to participate. This event is free to attend. Contact Amy Foster for more information, afoster@viacenters.org.