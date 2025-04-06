“O Fortuna” Carmina Burana
to
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Experience the raw intensity of Carmina Burana, an exhilarating ode to fate and fortune, harnessing the forces of operatic vocalists, choirs, and the full symphony orchestra.
Penelope Schumate, soprano
Jeffrey Springer, tenor
Kevin McMillan, bass
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
Chorus & Guest Choruses
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
Orff: Carmina Burana
Info
Berglund Performing Arts Theatre 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music