“O Fortuna” Carmina Burana

Experience the raw intensity of Carmina Burana, an exhilarating ode to fate and fortune, harnessing the forces of operatic vocalists, choirs, and the full symphony orchestra.

Penelope Schumate, soprano

Jeffrey Springer, tenor

Kevin McMillan, bass

Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

Chorus & Guest Choruses

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Orff: Carmina Burana