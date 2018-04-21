10th Anniversary Blacksburg Fork and Cork

Calling all food, wine, and art enthusiasts! Come take part in the Blacksburg Fork and Cork festivities on Saturday April 21, 2018 as we celebrate our 10th year! Delight yourself in wine samplings from award-winning Virginia wineries and cideries, cooking demonstrations, handmade creations by local artists, and live music. Sit back, sip, savor, and come enjoy an afternoon with us! Good news! Premium tickets will be available once again this year, allowing attendees to enjoy food and wine tastings one hour before the gates opened to the public (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM), a special wine tasting seminar, and access to the premium tent during the festival.