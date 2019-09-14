10th Annual Rockbridge Pie Festival

Great Valley Farm Brewery 60 Great Valley Farm Lane, Natural Bridge, Virginia 24578

The Rockbrige Pie Festival will be held on Saturday, September 14th at Great Valley Farm Brewery from 4-8 p.m. Admission and parking at the festival are Free and all are welcome! The event will include food by Hogback Mountain BBQ, Music by Jason Hostetter, local craft beer by Great Valley Farm Brewery, games for the kids, and of course, delicious homemade pie by the slice. Go to www.rockbridgepiefestival.org to get all the event information and to Pre Order your whole pies by September 11th.

540-464-3663
