10th Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show

We will have 242 vendors under one roof from Direct Sale vendors to Wood Crafters, Jewelry, Wreath Makers, Cheesecake vendor and MORE!

The Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be going on at the same time as our event so come support them and grab a pancake breakfast too!

Vendor spots are $100 per empty 10x10 spaces. Tables can be rented for $20 per 8’ table and two chairs or bring your own. Vendors MUST purchase a 10x10 spot and can get tables as an add to their booth.

Power is available for $50.

There is a $10 fee added to each table and power need after April 25th!

Set up will be Friday 2-8 and Saturday morning 7:30-8:45. All vendors MUST be set up by 8:45 or forfeit your booth space and no refund will be given.