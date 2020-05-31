10th Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon

Loch Haven Lake 2745 Loch Haven Lake Drive, Roanoke, Virginia 24019

This is a great event.  If you are from Roanoke it gives you a chance to compete against the home town folks to see who’s top dog.  If you aren’t from Roanoke it gives you the chance to see 80% of the trails of the park that will be well marked and maintained.  This is the anchor event to the Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) and it has it all; great challenging course, beautiful venue, great aide stations and post race food, and a relaxing atmosphere to hang out in after the race.

540-525-9452
