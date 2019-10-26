11th Annual Blacksburg Brew Do

VT Corporate Research Center 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia

The 11th Annual Blacksburg Brew Do will take place on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from noon – 5pm, with Premium Admission beginning at 11am. The grounds are located at 1600 Innovation Drive in the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center.

The festival welcomes back the best in craft brewers from the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond, offering another outstanding selection of ales, lagers, pilsners, stouts, ciders and more. Delicious food, cooking and brewing demonstrations and live entertainment complement a great day of beer tasting.

Proceeds from this event benefit The Blacksburg Partnership, a non-profit organization working to enhance the quality of life in Blacksburg. For more information about The Blacksburg Partnership, visit www.stepintoblacksburg.org.

Info

VT Corporate Research Center 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia View Map
540-443-2008
