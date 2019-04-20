11th Annual Fork & Cork

to Google Calendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00

VT Corporate Research Center 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia

Calling all food, wine, and art enthusiasts! Come take part in the Blacksburg Fork and Cork festivities on Saturday April 20, 2019 as we celebrate our 11th year! Delight yourself in wine samplings from award-winning Virginia wineries and cideries, cooking demonstrations, handmade creations by local artists, and live music. Sit back, sip, savor, and come enjoy an afternoon with us!

Info
VT Corporate Research Center 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia View Map
to Google Calendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00 iCalendar - 11th Annual Fork & Cork - 2019-04-20 13:00:00