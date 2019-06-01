11th annual Wine Festival at Virginia Tech

The festival will feature local wineries including Beliveau Estates Winery, Bright Meadows Farm, Mountain Rose Vineyards, Stanburn Winery, and Whitebarrel Winery. Food and specialty items from local vendors will also be available. The event will be held on the grounds of the Holtzman Alumni Center, adjacent to the Inn at Virginia Tech.

The Wine Festival at Virginia Tech offers the opportunity to enjoy the festivities while helping the local community. Each year we award scholarships to high school seniors in the area who will attend Virginia Tech in the fall, including transfer students. Since 1990, the chapter has provided support to almost 220 students and awarded almost $175,000 in scholarships.