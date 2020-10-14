× Expand Designed by Alisha Childress with Canva 12th Annual Send a Kid to Camp Golf Tournament. Register at www.appleridge.org/golf

This an annual fundraiser to benefit Apple Ridge Farm and support our mission of "Helping Kids Grow!" We encourage all golf-lovers to register to play! What a great time to be outside, relax, and have a good time with purpose!

We invite you to register a team in out 12th Annual Send A Kid to Camp Golf Tournament, please visit www.appleridge.org/golf. Please register your team by September 28, 2020. Team - $500, Individual $125.

Lunch will be catered by Outback Steakhouse! There will be awards for winning teams, as well as raffle prizes and silent auction on-site! Lunch starts at 11:00 a.m. Shotgun start is at 1:00 p.m.