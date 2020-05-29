12th Conquer the Cove 25k & Marathon

Presented by Virginia’s Blue Ridge

Sunday May 29th, 2022; 6:30am Start

300 Runner Limit

Race Headquarters at Loch Haven Lake

You will not need a day use pass for participation in this race

The course will return to its “normal” direction this year.

Registration Fees – Race registration will go live on November 18th

25k:

$46.00 on or before May 3rd (plus online processing fee)

$56.00 after May 3rd (plus online processing fee)

$65.00 on Race Day – Unless Full

Marathon:

$65.00 on or before May 3rd (plus online processing fee)

$75.00 after May 3rd (plus online processing fee)

$85.00 on Race Day – Unless Full

Virtual Option:

$30 for both the 25k and Marathon:

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt or tank until 5/3/22, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff)