12th Mill Mountain Mayhem 10k

Mill Mountain Park Roanoke, Virginia

Voted as one of the most loved Mountain Junkies races (it was voted most hated too).  This is a great race on a tough mountain and perfect training for the Blue Ridge Marathon race weekend. Mill Mountain is Roanoke’s most visible landmark and any activity on the mountain will require some climbing.  You’ve got to get up to the top to enjoy the scenery and the blazing fast downhill to the finish.

Info

Mill Mountain Park Roanoke, Virginia View Map
540-525-9452
