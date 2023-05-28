13th Conquer the Cove 25k and Marathon

Race Date – Sunday May 28th, 2023; 6:30am Start

300 Runner Limit

This year will be a New Venue – Sherwood Archers

Also, you will not need a Carvins Cove day use pass for participation in this race.

The course will return to it’s “opposite” direction this year. Let’s call this the Reverse Conquer the Cove.

Registration Fees

25k:

$48.00 for one week – until November 21st – (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 between November 21st until May 2nd (plus online processing fee)

$58.00 between May 2nd and May 25th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$65.00 from May 25th at 6pm and on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Marathon:

$68.00 for one week – until November 21st – (plus online processing fee)

$70.00 between November 21st until May 2nd (plus online processing fee)

$78.00 between May 2nd and May 25th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$85.00 from May 25th at 6pm and on Race Day – Unless Full – (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$30 for both the 25k and Marathon:

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt or tank until 5/2/23, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff)

Weather in early June can vary widely, so we are advising you to carry water, especially marathoners. It doesn’t matter what size container you carry, but please carry something. I recommend the standard 20 ounce handheld bottle with pocket for gels and/or electrolyte pills. If the forecast will call for hot/humid weather on race day we may make carrying something mandatory.

The marathon has two intermediate cutoff points you can find that info here.

This is a great event. If you are from Roanoke it gives you a chance to compete against the home town folks to see who’s top dog. If you aren’t from Roanoke it gives you the chance to see 80% of the trails of the park that will be well marked and maintained. This is the anchor event to the Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series (RNUTS) and it has it all; great challenging course, beautiful venue, great aide stations and post race food, and a relaxing atmosphere to hang out in after the race.

Carvins Cove Natural Reserve is the place to run and ride if you are in Roanoke. It is the second largest municipal park in the nation. It holds not only a major water source within its 12,700 acres, but also overflowing recreation opportunities. There is approximately 40 miles of roads and trails in the park and within trail plan there should be miles and miles of new trails added each year.

Both race distances will be challenging. There will be a lot of climbing, approximately 3500ft of elevation gain in the marathon. 1000ft of this will occur following mile 18, but your reward will be 2.35 miles of downhill followed by a relatively easy 2 miles to the finish.

This event will be headquartered at Sherwood Archers. Property rules state that there will be No Dogs Allowed on the property for this event.

Price includes a challenging well marked course, technical shirt or tank top, finishers award, 8 well stocked aide stations, and post race food with good people.

Awards:

All finishers will get a finishers medal

Top 3 overall Male and Female winners, 1st place M/F Master winners

1st place in each age group will also receive a special award.

Age brackets for the races include, for both male and female:

14 and under; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; 70 & up.

If you win an award and cannot stay for the awards presentation, we’ll have the awards at Gilbert Chiropractic, for 2 weeks (540-375-3990). After that, they will go into the rotation for the next year.

Course: Race Map