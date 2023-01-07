14th Annual Frozen Toe 10K

× Expand Visit Roanoke VA

14th Frozen Toe 10k presented by J. Randolph Clements D.P.M.

Counter Clockwise Year

The Chestnut Ridge Loop is a great loop trail that is easily accessed from downtown. People use this trail throughout the year and join it with other trails in the area to train for many of the races throughout the valley. Come out and enjoy this event and kick off the New Year with a healthy activity. Walkers are welcome.

The Chestnut Ridge Loop Trail is a 5.6 mile challenging single track trail that loops around the Roanoke Mountain Campground. This is a great trail with a little bit of everything. It is a fast and flowy trail that holds up well to the winter weather and is perfect for a January trail event.

We are very fortunate to be able to use the New Hope Christian Church as our Event Headquarters. They have offered us a nice facility close to the loop trail with plenty of parking.

Packet Pickup and Event Day Info

Thursday 1/5/23 at Gilbert Chiropractic in Salem – 375-3990; from 10-1 & 3-6

Note – we have a new address – 26 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153 – just 3 blocks from the other location.

Friday 1/6/23 at Fleet Feet Sports in Roanoke – 4347 Franklin Road – 777-1166; from 10am-6pm

Saturday 1/7/23 at New Hope Christian Church starting at 7:15

If the event fills up, there will be no race day registration available

There will be a course briefing at 8:40

Course Description:

The event will start at the New Hope Christian Church. From the back of the parking lot you will run down to Welcome Valley Road, taking a right to the turnaround point before heading to the Chestnut Loop Trail. Clockwise or Counter Clockwise nobody knows (but probably clockwise)! Once back to Welcome Valley Road you will take a right and run back to the church/finish.

Trail MAP

Course Records Clockwise

2022 – Rachel Spaulding 26 – 44:15.62

2022 – George Tolton 30 – 37:11.01

Masters

2022 – Michelle R Lowry 44 – 47:59.85

2015 – Jeff Harrington 44 – 39:47.83

Course Records Counter Clockwise

2013 – Lauren Brown 33 – 46:23.06

2011 – David Cheromei 31 – 36:28.38

Masters

2012 – Kate Ericson 45 – 50:20.42

2011 – Ed Dickenson 47 – 39:01.84

Awards/Age Groups:

The top 3 male and female winners along with the first male and female 40+ will receive unique awards.

13 male and female age groups. with medals given to the top 3 in each age group.

Age brackets for the event include, for both male and female: 14 and under; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64, 65-69, 70 & up.

If you win an award and cannot stay for the awards presentation, we’ll have the awards at Gilbert Chiropractic, for 2 weeks (540-375-3990). After that, they will go into the rotation for the next year.

Parking for the event: The event headquarters is going to be the New Hope Christian Church off of Welcome Valley Road.

EVENT RULES/INFO:

Dogs are NOT permitted.

Your Bib number must be worn on your front, and visible at all times. Do not tear off the bottom strip until the finish (Even if we chip time the event. The tear tag is our backup).

Follow the marked trail – no short cutting. We have eyes everywhere! The trail will be marked with Orange and/or Yellow Flags. These will be placed often throughout the loop

Communicate and be courteous when passing or being passed. Same goes for our volunteers. They’ve taken their day off to help you.

There will be on Water/Gatorade stop at mile 3.4

Headphones (ipods, mp3 players, etc) are permitted only if you keep the volume down so that you can hear other runners behind you and our volunteers when they need to get your attention. Failure to do this will jeopardize the use of headphones for you and the other runners in the future.

If you drop out for any reason, please let us know at the finish line.

Results

Results are typically done as the race is going on. We usually place these in close proximity to the finish line, on our white enclosed trailer.

Live results are typically uploaded to the race’s runsignup.com page as the race is going on.

And, finally we post final results ASAP following each race, to our results page www.mountainjunkies.net/results

Directions to the Start/Finish at New Hope Christian Church:

4229 Welcome Valley Road, Roanoke, VA 24014

From Roanoke: Take I-581 South. I-581 turns into HWY 220 South. Just after the Outback Steakhouse take a left onto Old Rocky Mount Road (State Route 789). You will be on this for about .8 miles and the New Hope Christian Church will be on your Left.

For More Information Contact:

Mountain Junkies L.L.C.

26 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153

540-525-9452

info@mountainjunkies.net