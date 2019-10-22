14th Annual SPAYghetti Benefiting the Roanoke Valley SPCA's

× Expand Roanoke Valley SPCA Print Roanoke Valley SPCA's SPAYghetti event logo

The Roanoke Valley SPCA is proud to announce that the 14th Annual SPAYghetti Lunch and Supper will be held on October 22 at The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church located at 30 Huntington Blvd. NE, Roanoke. Lunch will be served from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, while supper will be served from 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance ticket sales for delivery are sold through October 11th. Advance tickets for both dine-in & take-out will be available until October 21st. Each ticket includes spaghetti with marinara sauce, bread, salad and a beverage.

Once again, we will provide dine-in table service and a self-serve salad bar. The event will also feature a bake sale with tasty home-baked goodies. Dine-in and take-out provided by local Italian eateries. Stay and have the delicious meal served to you or take it to-go. For every six meals sold, an adopted animal can leave the Roanoke Valley SPCA spayed or neutered to go to their forever homes. Enjoy a delicious spaghetti meal while curbing the overpopulation of unwanted pets. A win-win deal for everyone!

Corporate/large orders (10 or more), ordered by October 11, will be prepared by Olive Garden with free delivery by dedicated shelter volunteers. Dine-in and take-out orders will be courtesy of Mamma Maria’s. Corporate/large orders that are placed by October 1 will also receive a dessert for each meal ordered.

Tickets are available for sale online or at the Roanoke Valley SPCA between Noon and 6 pm daily.

We wouldn’t be able to put this event on without our generous sponsors. We owe many thanks to our presenting sponsor VCA Valley Animal Hospital. We would also like to thank Olive Garden and Mamma Maria’s for their generosity.