14th Mill Mountain Mayhem 10K

Voted as one of the most loved Mountain Junkies races (it was voted most hated too). This is a great race on a tough mountain and perfect training for the Blue Ridge Marathon race weekend.

Mill Mountain is Roanoke’s most visible landmark and any activity on the mountain will require some climbing. You’ve got to get up to the top to enjoy the scenery and the blazing fast downhill to the finish.

The Course: will corkscrew around the mountain as you climb to the top and will end with a long downhill to the finish. The START will be at the trailhead for the Star Trail. Once on the Star Trail, the trail will intersect with the Fishburn Parkway where you will take a left for one mile on the asphalt road. At the intersection with the Mill Mountain Spur you will head right onto the Monument Trail. This will take you to the old road up Mill Mountain. From here you will climb up the old road, about .5 mile, to the Big Sunny Trail and then a left onto the Riser Trail. Here you will come to our water stop and a left onto the Ridgeline Trail. This will be a about a mile long section that will take you up to the Star Overlook and then down the Star Trail for a screaming fast, and in many places rocky and rooty, downhill, back to the finish at the Star Trail trailhead.

Due to parking limitations this race will be capped at 200 runners.