14th Roanoke Non Ultra Trail Series

2022 Rules, Eligibility and Fees

What is this series all about? Do you really have to be nuts? Isn’t this going to a lot of trouble for pumpkin bread?

This series has been created to showcase the trails in and around the Roanoke Valley, and if you aren’t already, help turn you into a Mountain Junkie. We need more of you, to help us feel normal.

Covid-19 Questions?

We can’t predict the future, so we don’t know exactly how each event will go. The 2021 events were all held under different guidance from our Governor. But with a few alterations, we were able to hold each event live and we don’t expect anything different in 2022.

We may have to get creative but we always plan to offer something when possible, over nothing.

In 2020, when races were cancelled, we offered a refund, going virtual (in one case going virtual got you some money back) or a transfer to the next year. We will try to time events even if they are virtual and try to have the chance at overall and age group awards.

But let’s say, at the very least, there will be a virtual option in the event that a race gets cancelled.

The RNUTS

What we have for you is a one of a kind experience. Each of these races are held in beautiful locations, contain different types of trail, possess different levels of challenge, and have been picked to push your limits and provide you with a great trail running experience.

Here is what you will get;