15th Annual Latin Dance Party

Immediately following the Joan Soriano show, join us for the Latin Dance Party inside Fitzpatrick Hall. You DO NOT have to purchase Joan Soriano concert ticket to attend the Latin Dance Party. However, Joan Soriano ticket holders who want to move their feet to the latin beat inside Fitzpatrick Hall following the concert will receive a $3 discount off of the Latin Dance Party General Admission price of $15. --- Inmediatamente después del espectáculo Joan Soriano, únase a nosotros para el Latin Dance Party dentro del Fitzpatrick Hall. No tienes que comprar el boleto de concierto Joan Soriano para asistir al Latin Dance Party. Sin embargo, los titulares de boletos de Joan Soriano que quieran mover sus pies al ritmo latino dentro de Fitzpatrick Hall después del concierto recibirán un descuento de $ 3 de descuento en el precio de Admisión General del Baile Latino de $ 15 read more at http://www.jeffcenter.org/15latindanceparty