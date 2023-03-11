15th Annual Montvale Trail Races

15th Montvale Trail Races – 8.4 & 5 Milers

Race Date – March 11, 2023 at 9:00am

Registration Fees

5M:

$28.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)

$30.00 between November 21st and February 14th (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 after February 14th until March 9th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 after March 9th at 6pm and on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

8.4M:

$33.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between November 21st and February 14th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 after February 14th until March 9th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after March 9th at 6pm and on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 5 miler and 8.4 miler

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 2/14/23, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Montvale Park is a great setting for a park. In Bedford County the park is located at the end of Marketplace Drive. Montvale park is a 6.5 mile trail system that winds through old growth forest. It is a very nice and scenic trail system.