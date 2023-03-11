15th Annual Montvale Trail Races

Montvale Park 1092 Marketplace Dr., Montvale, Virginia 24122

15th Montvale Trail Races – 8.4 & 5 Milers

Race Date – March 11, 2023 at 9:00am

Registration Fees

5M:

  • $28.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)
  • $30.00 between November 21st and February 14th (plus online processing fee)
  • $35.00 after February 14th until March 9th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)
  • $40.00 after March 9th at 6pm and on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

8.4M:

  • $33.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)
  • $35.00 between November 21st and February 14th (plus online processing fee)
  • $40.00 after February 14th until March 9th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)
  • $45.00 after March 9th at 6pm and on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

  • $25 for both the 5 miler and 8.4 miler

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event.  This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races.  In addition, you will get the race shirt until 2/14/23, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Montvale Park is a great setting for a park.  In Bedford County the park is located at the end of Marketplace Drive. Montvale park is a 6.5 mile trail system that winds through old growth forest. It is a very nice and scenic trail system.

Info

Sports
540-525-9452
