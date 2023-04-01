15th Mill Mountain Mayhem 10k

Race Date – April 1st, 2023 at 9:00am

Due to parking limitations this race will be capped at 200 runners.

Registration Fees

10k:

8.4M:

$33.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between November 21st and March 7th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 between March 7th and March 30th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after March 30th at 6pm and on Race Day (plus online processing fee)

Virtual Option:

$25 for the 10k

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 3/7/23, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

Voted as one of the most loved Mountain Junkies races (it was voted most hated too). This is a great race on a tough mountain and perfect training for the Blue Ridge Marathon race weekend.

Mill Mountain is Roanoke’s most visible landmark and any activity on the mountain will require some climbing. You’ve got to get up to the top to enjoy the scenery and the blazing fast downhill to the finish.

The Backwards Course: We are planning to run the race as we did in 2021, backwards, providing our permit and the police department allows it. This route would start as a time trail start at the pedestrian crossing of the Fishburn Parkway (normal starting line) and then head straight up the Star Trail, with runners starting at 5 second intervals.

From here runners will head down the pedestrian path to, Ridgeline, right onto Riser, straight onto Big Sunny, down the old road to a right onto Monument Trail, then heading down the bike lane to where you started, crossing the pedestrian crossing and finishing by running down lower Woodthrush.

We are including the Typical Course information in case we are unable to change the course this year. The course will corkscrew around the mountain as you climb to the top and will end with a long downhill to the finish. The START will be at the trailhead for the Star Trail. Once on the Star Trail, the trail will intersect with the Fishburn Parkway where you will take a left for one mile on the asphalt road. At the intersection with the Mill Mountain Spur you will head right onto the Monument Trail. This will take you to the old road up Mill Mountain. From here you will climb up the old road, about .5 mile, to the Big Sunny Trail and then a left onto the Riser Trail. Here you will come to our water stop and a left onto the Ridgeline Trail. This will be a about a mile long section that will take you up to the Star Overlook and then down the Star Trail for a screaming fast, and in many places rocky and rooty, downhill, back to the finish at the Star Trail trailhead.