16th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days
Franklin County Recreation Park 2150 Sontag Road, Town of Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Every year on Father's Day weekend, patrons from throughout the region come to celebrate agricultural heritage and culture, and enjoy a day filled with old fashioned family fun. This three-day event features a working 100+ year old 1915 Steam Engine, tractor parades, draft horse pull, antique tractor pull, lawn mower pull, chainsaw & crosscut competitions, sawmilling, rock crushing, demonstrations, exhibits, flea market, auctions, live music, food vendors, children's activities and more!
