16th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days

Every year on Father's Day weekend, patrons from throughout the region come to celebrate agricultural heritage and culture, and enjoy a day filled with old fashioned family fun. This three-day event features a working 100+ year old 1915 Steam Engine, tractor parades, draft horse pull, antique tractor pull, lawn mower pull, chainsaw & crosscut competitions, sawmilling, rock crushing, demonstrations, exhibits, flea market, auctions, live music, food vendors, children's activities and more!