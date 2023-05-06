16th Trail Nut 10k & Half Marathon

Registration Fees

10k:

$32.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)

$35.00 between November 21st to April 11th (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 after April 11th until May 4th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after May 4th at 6pm and on Race Day

Half Marathon:

$37.00 for one week ending November 21st (plus online processing fee)

$40.00 between November 21st to April 11th (plus online processing fee)

$45.00 after April 11th until May 4th at 6pm (plus online processing fee)

$50.00 after May 4th at 6pm and on Race Day

Virtual Option:

$25 for both the 10k and Half Marathon

Our Virtual events are setup for you to be a part of the series without having to be in person for each event. This is a run anywhere option, that counts as one of the RNUTS qualifying races. In addition, you will get the race shirt until 4/11/23, after that, all registrants will get a Mountain Junkies LLC Hoo Rag (similar to a Buff).

About the Race

This park is one of Bedford’s little known treasures. We were first introduced to the park during years ago and have been amazed at how the park continually changes. It is a family park, with a playground, pavilions, paved path with workout areas, Frisbee golf, fitness circuit, shuffle board, bird watching trails, mountain bike trails, bike park, downhill lines, and pump track (get maps and trail info at Bedford Trails).

It is loaded with over 9 miles of intermediate rolling, twisty, single track in a beautiful wooded setting. It isn’t uncommon to see wildlife during one of your trips to the park (turtles, raccoons, rabbits, ground hogs, the occasional skunk, and deer).

Course Description

Water/Skratch Stops;

The 10k will be one lap on the park’s rolling single track trails with a water/Skratch stop at the 3.4 mile mark.

The Half marathon will do a 9 mile long loop and then a 2nd loop of 4.1 miles with water stops at 4.65 and 9 miles

The race is 90% trail, 9% grassy fields, and 1% gravel road.

10k Loop

The race starts down from the pavilion near the creek and bridge (trailhead 2). It follows the bluebird path going in front of the bathrooms and onto the Deer Trail at trailhead 1. It follows deer trail to a left onto Piney Ridge taking you to an asphalt road. Take this road to Beaver Dam and the Pond Loop where it will bring you back to the road where you will cross onto Turkey Hill and then Sleepy Hollow. This will take you to the mowed Bluebird Path where you will take a left heading to our Water Stop at mile 3.4. Then onto the Ledge, White Rock, Slick Rock, Hillndell, Race Course, to a left onto the Bluebird Path, Creekside to a right onto a social path leading to the bottom of Lower Deer Trail, up Lower Deer and then finishing in front of the big pavilion.

Here is a Strava link; https://www.strava.com/activities/973756912

Packet Pickup and Race Day Info

Thursday 5/4/23 at Gilbert Chiropractic in Salem – 375-3990 from 10-1 & 3-6.

Friday 5/5/23 at Fleet Feet Sports in Roanoke – 4347 Franklin Road – 777-1166; from 10am-6pm

Saturday 5/6/23 Registration and Packet Pickup – 7:15-8:40

There will be a Race Briefing at 8:40.