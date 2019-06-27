1776, The Concert Musical

Revel in the revolutionary spirit of America’s Founding Fathers at Poplar Forest’s annual presentation of 1776—the Tony Award-winning musical comedy by Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone based on the events leading up to the drafting and signing of the Declaration of Independence. Meet Ben (Franklin), Richard Henry (Lee), John (Adams) and Tom (Jefferson), and celebrate their brilliant contributions to our country’s history. Bring a picnic dinner, sit back and enjoy theatre under the stars.