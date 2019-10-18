17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic
Hunting Hills Country Club 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke, Virginia
Show your support for BRAAC today by registering a team and inviting your friends to participate as well!
17th Annual Golf Classic benefiting Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. Sponsorship available as well as items needed for online Facebook auction which compliments the golf tournament. Proceeds to help provide services for families of individuals with unique learning challenges.
Info
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Sports