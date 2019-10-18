17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic

to Google Calendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00

Hunting Hills Country Club 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke, Virginia

17th Annual Golf Classic benefiting Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. Sponsorship available as well as items needed for online Facebook auction which compliments the golf tournament. Proceeds to help provide services for families of individuals with unique learning challenges.

Info

Hunting Hills Country Club 5220 Hunting Hills Drive, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Sports
5403667399
to Google Calendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00 iCalendar - 17th Annual BRAAC Golf Classic - 2019-10-18 08:00:00