17th Annual Cave Spring High School Jazz Cafe

× Expand Jim Ketch Trumpeter Jim Ketch from UNC-Chapel Hill will be guest soloist with trombonist Rick Simerly for the 17th annual Jazz Cafe'.

Cave Spring High School Bands present their 17th annual Jazz Café on Friday, February 28th, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church at 4608 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia.

This evening of local music, dessert, coffee, and the Cave Spring High School jazz ensemble will be showcased.

The headlining artists for the evening were Jim Ketch, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Rick Simerly, Milligan University, retired.

This is a returning annual Cave Spring band fundraiser.

Ticket prices are $20 each. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Visit website below for ticket information.