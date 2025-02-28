17th Annual Cave Spring High School Jazz Cafe

St. John's Lutheran Church 4608 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, Virginia 24018

Cave Spring High School Bands present their 17th annual Jazz Café on Friday, February 28th, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church at 4608 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke, Virginia.

This evening of local music, dessert, coffee, and the Cave Spring High School jazz ensemble will be showcased.

The headlining artists for the evening were Jim Ketch, UNC-Chapel Hill, and Rick Simerly, Milligan University, retired.

This is a returning annual Cave Spring band fundraiser.

Ticket prices are $20 each. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Visit website below for ticket information.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning
5407727550
