17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival

Google Calendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121

A Hot Time at Smith Mountain Lake!

Stunning fall foliage and cooler temperatures create the perfect atmosphere for this annual, family-friendly lakeside event.

A competitive chili cookoff is at the center of the action with teams going all out with themes, decorations and costumes!

Enjoy chili tastings and then cast your vote for “People’s Choice” and “Showmanship.” Also awarded is an overall “Best Chili” trophy.

Stroll the decks of Bridgewater Plaza while enjoying live music, shopping and perusing the wares of a variety of craft vendors. Come by car or boat!

Info

Bridgewater Plaza 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway, Moneta, Virginia 24121 View Map
540-721-1203
Google Calendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - 17th Annual Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival - 2019-11-02 00:00:00