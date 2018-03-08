1st Annual Fierce Films Festival

Calling all budding filmmakers! Mill Mountain Zoo is looking for 3-15 minute short film entries about animals, nature or conservation. Film submissions from all ages are welcome! Mill Mountain Zoo Staff will select 7-15 films, depending on length, to show at The Spot on Kirk from 6-8pm on March 8. One winner will be selected at the end of the screening and will a Mill Mountain Zoo Gift Basket and Family Membership. All submissions must be on DVD, preferably in MP4 or AVI formats and mailed to or dropped off at the Zoo by February 8. For the screening, all ages are welcome!