2018 Children's Literature Scholar-in-Residence Farah Mendlesohn

Farah Mendlesohn is a former reader in science fiction and fantasy literature at Middlesex University, and former professor of literary history at Anglia Ruskin University. She is the author of <em>Diana Wynne Jones: Children’s Literature and the Fantastic Tradition</em>, <em>The Inter-Galactic Playground: A Critical Study of Children’s and Teens’ Science Fiction</em>, <em>Children’s Fantasy Literature: An Introduction with Michael Levy and Rhetorics of Fantasy</em>, which won the British Science Fiction Association Award for Nonfiction. Her current research interest is children’s historical fiction. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.