2018 Children's Literature Writer-in-Residence Kathryn Erskine

Kathryn Erskine is winner of the National Book Award in 2010 for <em>Mockingbird</em>. She is also the author of <em>The Incredible Magic of Being</em>, <em>Mama Africa</em>, <em>The Badger Knight,</em> <em>Seeing Red</em>, <em>The Absolute Value of Mike</em>, and <em>Quaking</em>. Her newest novel is <em>The Incredible Magic of Being</em>. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.