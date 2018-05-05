2018 Great Strides Walk-A-Thon

Roanoke Great Strides Walk-a-Thon. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. Walk begins at 10:00 a.m. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation invites you to team up with people in your community for its national annual walk event, GREAT STRIDES: Taking Steps to Cure Cystic Fibrosis. GREAT STRIDES provides you with the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those with cystic fibrosis (CF). CF is a life threatening genetic disease, which affects the lungs and digestive system. Despite the tremendous progress being made in the field of CF research, we continue to lose precious lives to this disease. The money raised from GREAT STRIDES will help support vital CF science. After all, money buys science, and science buys life! When you participate in GREAT STRIDES, you can be sure that your money will be used wisely and efficiently. In fact, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation has been recognized as "a charity that won't waste your money", by <em>SmartMoney </em>magazine. So, come enjoy a day of fun and fundraising and help add tomorrows every day to the lives of people with CF! To sign up go to www.cff.org.