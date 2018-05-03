2018 Theatre Seniors Showcase

May 3, 5-6: Theatre Seniors Strut Their Stuff in the 2018 Senior Showcase

A great opportunity to see the exciting work generated by Hollins theatre students and support them as we launch them into the evolving world of the American Theatre!

<strong>May 3 at 7:30 pm, May 5 at 3 pm, Upstairs Studio Theatre</strong>

A black box production of <em>Grounded</em>, the one-woman play that has excited audiences in New York, London, and around the U.S. Featuring Meghan McCranie, and directed by Catalina Porterfield. Running time is approximately 75 minutes.

<strong>May 6 at 2 pm, Upstairs Studio Theatre</strong>

Enjoy workshop presentations of two exciting original plays by Emma Sala (2 pm) and Stephanie Wollmann (3 pm) plus an original musical by Crystal Williams (4 pm). Each staged reading runs approximately 45 minutes.

Admission is free to all performances. Seating is on a first-come first-served basis.