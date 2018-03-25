2018 Wedding Crawl
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue Southeast, Roanoke, Virginia
1:00pm - 5:00pm
Purchase Tickets
The Taubman Museum of Art is one of five Downtown Roanoke wedding venues featured in the 2018 Wedding Crawl. Visit each venue set up as an actual wedding reception, complete with full florals & decor, catering, music, sweet treats, and event rentals. You'll also see the work of photographers and videographers, partake in hair & makeup demonstrations, explore the latest trends in bridal gowns and wedding party attire and more! The vendors you'll meet at the Taubman include:
PLANNER: Sterling K Weddings
PHOTOGRAPHER: Edmiston Photography
FLORIST: Blacksburg Floral Design
HAIR & MAKEUP ARTIST: Zee’s Salon & Day Spa
DJ & PHOTOBOOTH: Quest Entertainment
CATERER: Blue Ridge Catering
OFFICIANT: An Affair of the Heart
LIVE MUSICIAN: Kristopher Hale
CAKE BAKER: Keri’s Kreations
RENTALS: Aztec Rental
LIGHTING: Lighting Ninjas