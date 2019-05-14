2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition
Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia
This exhibition features the work of members of the Hollins class of 2019 majoring in studio art. The exhibition is the final requirement for art students earning their Bachelor of Arts at Hollins, and is the capstone experience of their yearlong senior project. Exhibit through May 25. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.
