2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition

to Google Calendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia

This exhibition features the work of members of the Hollins class of 2019 majoring in studio art. The exhibition is the final requirement for art students earning their Bachelor of Arts at Hollins, and is the capstone experience of their yearlong senior project. Exhibit through May 25. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Info

Eleanor D. Wilson Museum 8009 Fishburn Dr, Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
to Google Calendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Senior Art Majors Exhibition - 2019-05-14 00:00:00