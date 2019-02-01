2019 Clifton Forge Blues Fest: VIP Jam LIVE

Historic Masonic Theatre 510 Main Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia 24422

Help us kick-off the 2nd Annual Clifton Forge Blues Festival by sitting in on this up close and personal blues jam.  VIP's from Saturday's line-up will sit in with a rotating group of talented blues musicians, led by the incomparable Bobby 'Blackhat' Walters.  You'll wanna be part of this special evening  This event sold out last year, and tickets are limited, so get your tickets early!

Venue: The Underground at The Masonic Theatre

The Underground is comfortable, intimate venue featuring couches, high top and low top seating. The Underground Cafe is just a room away and features an assortment of light bites and drinks.

