× Expand RIDE Solutions 2019 RIDE Solutions Poker Ride

RIDE Solutions Presents:

The 2019 Poker Ride featuring an evening of Bikes, Beer, and Fun. The ride will feature stops at some of our favorite watering holes. Riders will have a chance to win sweet prizes by collecting the best (or worst) 5-card poker hand.

TICKETS: Suggested donation $5.00 supports RIDE Solutions and its efforts to make our region more bike friendly.

1. START: Roanoke Co+op

Tasting 5:00p - 6:00p

Registration 5:00p

Depart 6:00p

Receive 1st card

2. Wasena City Tap Room

Arrive 6:10p

Depart 6:40p

Receive 2nd card

3. Beamer's 25

Arrive 6:50p

Depart 7:20p

Receive 3rd card

4. Deschutes Brewery

Arrive 7:30p

Depart 8:00p

Receive 4th Card

5. END: Martin's Downtown

Arrive 8:10p

Receive 5th Card

* Ride along and gather your best (or worst) 5 card hand to win cool prizes from RIDE Solutions, Zagster and more.

*Tasting at Roanoke Co+op is FREE, Drinks/Food at all other stops on your own