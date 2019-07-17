2019 RIDE Solutions Poker Ride
Roanoke Natural Foods Co-op 1319 Grandin Road, Roanoke, Virginia
RIDE Solutions
The 2019 Poker Ride featuring an evening of Bikes, Beer, and Fun. The ride will feature stops at some of our favorite watering holes. Riders will have a chance to win sweet prizes by collecting the best (or worst) 5-card poker hand.
TICKETS: Suggested donation $5.00 supports RIDE Solutions and its efforts to make our region more bike friendly.
1. START: Roanoke Co+op
Tasting 5:00p - 6:00p
Registration 5:00p
Depart 6:00p
Receive 1st card
2. Wasena City Tap Room
Arrive 6:10p
Depart 6:40p
Receive 2nd card
3. Beamer's 25
Arrive 6:50p
Depart 7:20p
Receive 3rd card
4. Deschutes Brewery
Arrive 7:30p
Depart 8:00p
Receive 4th Card
5. END: Martin's Downtown
Arrive 8:10p
Receive 5th Card
* Ride along and gather your best (or worst) 5 card hand to win cool prizes from RIDE Solutions, Zagster and more.
*Tasting at Roanoke Co+op is FREE, Drinks/Food at all other stops on your own