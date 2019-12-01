2019 RVSPCA Open House

× Expand RVSPCA Black and white cat in a Santa hat.

Santa Paws is coming to town! Santa Paws loves all the furry dogs and cats! Have your pet’s photo taken with Santa Paws on December 1st, 2019. Time slots begin at 12:00 PM! Sign up now for only $20 (private photo session with Santa Paws and a color print!). You may even include humans in your photo! He knows when you’ve been barking, he knows if you’ve scratched chairs, he knows if you’ve been bad or good so be good for goodness sake! Click the link to select your time slot and make payment!