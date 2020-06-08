2020 Business and Education Showcase

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

Take advantage of this opportunity to highlight your business, build your network, and meet potential new clients!

Our event features Taste of the Valley sampling, Roanoke County and City of Salem Teacher of the Year awards, informational breakout sessions, and so much more!

This networking event is open to the public and admission is FREE!

Info

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
540-387-0267
