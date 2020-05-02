2020 Spring Craft and Vendor Fair

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

Come out to the 3rd Annual Spring Craft & Vendor Show! This years show will offer 244 vendors from all over the East Coast! FREE ADMISSION and PARKING!!

Concessions will be available! For more information click on the Facebook event page below!

Vendor spaces are still available!

More info: https://facebook.com/events/s/3rd-annual-spring-craft-vendor/533383957268743/?ti=ia

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
540-853-2241
