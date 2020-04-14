2020 Studio Art Exhibition
Olin Hall Galleries 24 , Salem, Virginia 24153
×
2020 Studio Art Exhibition
2020 Studio Art Exhibition
April 13 – May 1
Friday April 13
5:30 – 7:30 pm Opening Reception
Friday, May 1
12-2 pm Closing Reception
Olin ad Smoyer Gallery
2020 Studio Art Exhibition
The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.
Info
Olin Hall Galleries 24 , Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Art & Exhibitions