2020 Studio Art Exhibition

April 13 – May 1

Friday April 13

5:30 – 7:30 pm Opening Reception

Friday, May 1

12-2 pm Closing Reception

Olin ad Smoyer Gallery

The annual Studio Art exhibition showcases work by Roanoke College Art Majors and Minors. Exhibited works are from the artist’s area of focus which includes ceramics, design, drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture. This exhibition represents the wide variety of media, styles, and ideas students explore in the college’s Fine Arts Department.

Olin Hall Galleries 24 , Salem, Virginia 24153 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
