2020 Vinton Grapes & Grains Festival
Vinton War Memorial 814 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
Join us for our 11th Annual Grapes & Grains Festival ( formerly Vinton Wine & Food Festival ) on the beautiful lawn of the Vinton War Memorial. Enjoy Wine Tastings, craft and domestic beers and great food. along side of other vendors selling wine/ beer related crafts and other items.
Enjoy the sounds of The Oddfellows
This is a 21 and older event.
- Map View:
- What's Nearby
Info
Vinton War Memorial 814 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179 View Map