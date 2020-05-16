2020 Vinton Grapes & Grains Festival

Vinton War Memorial 814 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179

Join us for our 11th Annual Grapes & Grains Festival ( formerly Vinton Wine & Food Festival ) on the beautiful lawn of the Vinton War Memorial. Enjoy Wine Tastings, craft and domestic beers and great food. along side of other vendors selling wine/ beer related crafts and other items. 

Enjoy the sounds of The Oddfellows 

This is a 21 and older event.

Vinton War Memorial 814 East Washington Avenue, Vinton, Virginia 24179
