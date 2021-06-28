Tim Tingle is an Oklahoma Choctaw and a world-renowned author and storyteller. He has twice won the American Indian Youth Literature Award for How I Became a Ghost in 2014 and House of Purple Cedar in 2016. His first children’s book, Crossing Bok Chitto , garnered over 20 state and national awards and was an Editor’s Choice in The New York Times Book Review . He has spoken at the Library of Congress, performed at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and completed eight speaking tours for the U.S. Department of Defense, performing stories to children of military personnel. Tingle received his M.A. in English literature at the University of Oklahoma, with a focus on American Indian Studies and a thesis on Choctaw Oral Literature. To register email kidlit@hollins.edu. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature.