Shadow of the Son Written by Kate Leslie. Directed by Lauren Brooke Ellis. Artemis is the goddess of the moon, and her brother, Apollo, is the god of the sun. Expected to live up to the ideals of the immortals, Artemis longs for freedom and the opportunity to chart her own path. But when she builds her own world away from that of her father, has she simply traded one set of impossible expectations for another? Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. Performed and presented on Zoom. January 28-30 at 7:30 pm, January 31 at 2 pm Admission: $5 general. Tickets will go on sale on BrownPaperTickets.com on December 1, 2020.