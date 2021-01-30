Saturday Fringe Spotlight: The Magic Stick Written by Erica Zephir. Directed by Breana Venable. In this memory play, narrator Mary, tells the story about returning home to her mother to escape spousal abuse. As she searches for happiness and fulfillment, she encounters many adversities, and the aura of her husband haunts her. Admission: Free and open to the public. Tickets will go on sale on BrownPaperTickets.com on December 1, 2020.