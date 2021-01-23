2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Saturday Fringe Spotlight: The Care Taker Written by Stephanie Goldman. Directed by TBA. The complicated relationship of a mother and daughter gets even more complicated in this twisted love story when what is hidden in the closet is forced to come out. A wound that is hidden can never be healed. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. Performed and presented on Zoom. Admission: Free and open to the public. Tickets will go on sale on BrownPaperTickets.com on December 1, 2020.

