2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

Saturday Fringe Spotlight: The Care Taker Written by Stephanie Goldman. Directed by TBA. The complicated relationship of a mother and daughter gets even more complicated in this twisted love story when what is hidden in the closet is forced to come out. A wound that is hidden can never be healed. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. Performed and presented on Zoom. Admission: Free and open to the public. Tickets will go on sale on BrownPaperTickets.com on December 1, 2020.