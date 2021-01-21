2021 Hollins-Mill Mountain Virtual Winter Festival of New Works

Missing Red Girls Written and directed by Max Bidasha. Based on True Stories about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW), and inspired by Jennifer James, activist, storyteller, and mother, the play follows two families on their journeys to find their loved ones who were stolen from them. The families endure racism, many obstacles, and very few resources. Produced by Hollins Theatre Institute and Mill Mountain Theatre. Performed and presented on Zoom. January 21-23 at 7:30 pm, January 24 at 2 pm Admission: $5 general. Tickets will go on sale on BrownPaperTickets.com on December 1, 2020.