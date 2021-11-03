2021 Senior Fun & Health Fair

The 19th Annual Senior Fun & Health Fair Day brought to you by Elder Care Solutions is scheduled to take place at the Salem Civic Center on Wednesday, November 3rd from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This event has become one of the Valley’s greatest assets for our senior population. Get valuable information from vendors and learn about products and businesses that can help define those things that are important in the daily lives of Seniors. Cooking demonstrations, line dancing, bingo, door prizes, and musical entertainment are all part of the fun! Plus this event offers FREE Parking & FREE Admission!