Ebony Elizabeth Thomas, associate professor at the University of Michigan School of Education, has written and co-authored more than two dozen articles and book chapters in numerous academic journals and edited volumes. She has also published two books: Reading African American Experiences in the Obama Era: Theory, Advocacy, Activism ; and The Dark Fantastic: Race and the Imagination from Harry Potter to the Hunger Games . She currently serves as co-editor of the NCTE journal Research in the Teaching of English . She is a past National Book Award for Young People’s Literature judge (2020) and a current member of the United States Board on Books for Young People. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .