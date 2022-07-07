Grace Lin is a children’s book author and illustrator best known for her 2010 Newberry Honor Book, Where the Mountain Meets the Moon , and her 2019 Caldecott Honor Book, A Big Mooncake for Little Star . Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .