Anika Aldamuy Denise is the celebrated author of many critically acclaimed books for young readers. Her recent picture book biography, Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré , was a School Library Journal Best Book of the Year, Indie Next Pick, Junior Library Guild selection, 2020 ALA Notable Book, and Pura Belpré Honor Book. In addition to writing, Denise teaches workshops at The Writers Loft of Massachusetts and Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators. Event sponsored by the graduate program in children’s literature and children’s book illustration. In-person events will be free and open to the public if space and COVID-19 safety protocols allow. Some events will be held both in person and online, as indicated. For the latest information about access or to register for a hybrid event on Zoom, please email kidlit@hollins.edu .